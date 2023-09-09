The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) square off against a fellow OVC foe when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houck Field.

Southeast Missouri State ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (0.0 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 97th with 45.0 points allowed per contest. Lindenwood has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in points per game (77.0) and 12th-best in points allowed per game (9.0).

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Lindenwood vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Lindenwood Southeast Missouri State 696.0 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.0 (95th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 588.0 (107th) 349.0 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 6.0 (120th) 347.0 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.0 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has recored 263 passing yards, or 263.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Justin Williams has rushed 13 times for 99 yards, with one touchdown.

Vondarious Gordon has totaled 77 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has racked up 72 receiving yards on one receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Redd has caught one pass and compiled 60 receiving yards (60.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Abraham Haerr's two catches (on two targets) have netted him 59 yards (59.0 ypg).

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 213 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead Southeast Missouri State, completing 66.7% of his passes this season.

Darrell Smith has 18 rushing yards on six carries.

Patrick Heitert has carried the ball one time for 3 yards (3.0 per game).

Ryan Flournoy's 96 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered 10 catches.

Damoriea Vick has hauled in seven receptions totaling 52 yards so far this campaign.

Geno Hess' three catches are good enough for 23 yards.

