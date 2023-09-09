The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) host the UNLV Rebels (1-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by surrendering only 3 points per game. The offense ranks 68th (30 points per game). With 44 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UNLV ranks 27th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 41st, giving up 14 points per game.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Michigan UNLV 402 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (75th) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (85th) 122 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (13th) 280 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 280 yards (280 ypg) on 26-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Blake Corum has racked up 73 yards on 10 carries while finding the end zone one time.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards (37 per game), while also racking up 33 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 78 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of eight targets) with three touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in five passes while averaging 71 yards per game.

Colston Loveland has racked up four catches for 57 yards, an average of 57 yards per game.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has thrown for 86 yards (86 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 61.1% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 71 yards (71 ypg) on seven carries with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball three times for 79 yards (79 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 50 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Senika McKie has collected 19 receiving yards (19 yards per game) on three receptions.

Christian Earls' one catch (on one target) has netted him 14 yards (14 ypg).

