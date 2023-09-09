The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) square off against the UNLV Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 57.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Michigan & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +170 Bet $100 to win $170 UNLV To Win the MWC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

