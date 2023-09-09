The Missouri Tigers (1-0) are a massive 21-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1). The game has a point total set at 48.5.

Missouri ranks 55th in scoring offense (35.0 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (10.0 points allowed per game) this year. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (211.0), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 102nd in the FBS with 431.0 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Missouri vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -21 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -1600 +900

Looking to place a bet on Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 SEC Betting Trends

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri was 7-6-0 against the spread last season.

The Tigers were favored by 21 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Out of 13 Missouri games last year, four went over the total.

Missouri was favored on the moneyline three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.

The Blue Raiders have played as an underdog of +900 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 94.1%.

Bet on Missouri to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook had 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.4% of his throws for 2,710 yards (208.5 per game).

On the ground, Cook scored six touchdowns and picked up 585 yards.

On the ground, Cody Schrader scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 744 yards (57.2 per game).

Schrader also had 19 receptions for 137 yards and zero TDs.

Dominic Lovett had 56 receptions for 846 yards (65.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Luther Burden III had 43 catches for 366 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Ty'Ron Hopper helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 36 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Jaylon Carlies had three interceptions to go with 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

DJ Coleman put up 6.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 29 tackles a season ago.

In 2022, Isaiah McGuire had 27 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and seven sacks.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.