The Missouri Tigers (1-0) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Missouri is totaling 35 points per game on offense, which ranks them 55th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 28th, giving up 10 points per game. Middle Tennessee has not been getting things done on offense, ranking eighth-worst with 211 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 431 total yards per contest (102nd-ranked).

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Missouri Middle Tennessee 437 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (126th) 194 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (90th) 211 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78 (112th) 226 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (116th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 172 passing yards for Missouri, completing 81% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17 rushing yards (17 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cody Schrader has racked up 138 yards on 18 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Nathaniel Peat has rushed for 52 yards (52 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 34 yards in the passing game (on two catches).

Luther Burden III has hauled in seven receptions for 96 yards (96 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Mekhi Miller has put up a 49-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 127 yards (127 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 65.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 16 yards (16 ypg) on six carries.

The team's top rusher, Jekail Middlebrook, has carried the ball eight times for 32 yards (32 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 21 receiving yards (21 per game) on one catch.

Jaiden Credle paces his squad with 25 receiving yards on four catches.

DJ England-Chisolm's three grabs (on four targets) have netted him 16 yards (16 ypg).

