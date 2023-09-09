Nolan Gorman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .234 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 66 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 19.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (39 of 115), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (37.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.197
|.361
|OBP
|.286
|.537
|SLG
|.428
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|77/25
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
