Paul Goldschmidt -- batting .270 with two home runs, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 90 of 137 games this season (65.7%), with more than one hit on 47 occasions (34.3%).

Looking at the 137 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (13.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 45 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 60 of 137 games this year, and more than once 18 times.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .277 AVG .274 .385 OBP .348 .462 SLG .444 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 62/30 6 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings