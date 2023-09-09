Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .246 with 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 115 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven home a run in 27 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 46 of 115 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Lars Nootbaar
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.264
|AVG
|.226
|.320
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.432
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/18
|15
|SB
|9
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.