The Boise State Broncos (0-1) host the UCF Knights (1-0) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Offensively, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by totaling 723 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (240 yards allowed per game). Boise State ranks 67th in total yards per game (402), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 568 total yards conceded per contest.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

UCF vs. Boise State Key Statistics

UCF Boise State 723 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (78th) 240 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 568 (115th) 389 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (77th) 334 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (55th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 281 yards (281 ypg) on 22-of-30 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 90 rushing yards on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Johnny Richardson, has carried the ball 12 times for 100 yards (100 per game).

Xavier Townsend's 81 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected five receptions and one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in four receptions totaling 59 yards so far this campaign.

RJ Harvey has a total of 50 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass and scoring one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 244 yards on 19-of-39 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 31 rushing yards (31 ypg) on five carries.

George Holani is his team's leading rusher with 10 carries for 51 yards, or 51 per game.

Ashton Jeanty is a key figure in this offense, with 44 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and 109 receiving yards (109 per game) on four catches with one touchdown

Eric McAlister has caught seven passes and compiled 69 receiving yards (69 per game).

Stefan Cobbs' six catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 56 yards (56 ypg).

