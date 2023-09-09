On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .254.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this year (68 of 116), with more than one hit 29 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (12.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .260 AVG .248 .345 OBP .351 .445 SLG .456 21 XBH 23 8 HR 10 26 RBI 35 51/21 K/BB 58/26 5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings