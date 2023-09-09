Willson Contreras vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .254.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this year (68 of 116), with more than one hit 29 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (12.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.345
|OBP
|.351
|.445
|SLG
|.456
|21
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|35
|51/21
|K/BB
|58/26
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
