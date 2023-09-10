Cardinals vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 10
The Cincinnati Reds (73-71) carry a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (3-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (7-10) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.63, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
- Mikolas is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Mikolas will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Miles Mikolas vs. Reds
- He meets a Reds offense that ranks 10th in the league with 679 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .412 slugging percentage (16th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 165 home runs (17th in the league).
- In 13 innings over two appearances against the Reds this season, Mikolas has a 3.46 ERA and a 1.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .240.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- The Reds will hand the ball to Greene (3-6) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.75 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 17 games this season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Greene has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals are batting .254 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .428 (10th in the league) with 196 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 6-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season.
