Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are +700 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 11.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -149
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs posted seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.
- When underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.
Chiefs Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.
- On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 291 yards (17.1 per game).
- In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.
- In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton delivered 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+1600
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|+2200
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|+5000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|+2000
|BYE
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|+850
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|+1300
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|+2500
