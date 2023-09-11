The September 11 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (0-0) and the New York Jets (0-0) will feature a battle between QBs Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Allen this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers Matchup

Josh Allen 2022 Stats Aaron Rodgers 16 Games Played 17 63.3% Completion % 64.6% 4,283 (267.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,695 (217.4) 35 Touchdowns 26 14 Interceptions 12 762 (47.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 94 (5.5) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Other Matchup Previews

Jets Defensive Stats

Last year, the Jets had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by allowing 18.6 points per game. They ranked fifth in the NFL with 311.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, New York was one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by allowing 189.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked second with 5.8 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jets ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,068) and 14th in rushing TDs allowed (14).

On defense, New York ranked 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (38.1%) and fourth in red-zone percentage allowed (47.8%).

Who comes out on top when the Bills and the Jets square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Bills Defensive Stats

Last year, the Bills' defense was getting it done, as it ranked second in the league with 17.9 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked first with 5,106 total yards allowed (319.1 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Buffalo's D was firing on all cylinders, with 3,433 passing yards allowed last season (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Bills' defense was clicking last season, as it ranked fourth in the league with 1,673 total rushing yards allowed. When it came to rushing TDs, the team ranked fifth with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Buffalo ranked second in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 44.9%. It was second in third-down percentage allowed at 37.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.