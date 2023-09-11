Nolan Gorman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 95 hits, batting .236 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (19.0%).
- He has scored in 43 games this season (37.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.2%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.274
|AVG
|.203
|.361
|OBP
|.293
|.537
|SLG
|.429
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|78/26
|4
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
