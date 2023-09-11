On Monday, Nolan Gorman (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 95 hits, batting .236 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (19.0%).

He has scored in 43 games this season (37.1%), including 13 multi-run games (11.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .274 AVG .203 .361 OBP .293 .537 SLG .429 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 78/26 4 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings