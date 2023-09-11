On Monday, Tommy Edman (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .249.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 59.0% of his 117 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 55
.264 AVG .232
.320 OBP .302
.396 SLG .429
14 XBH 25
6 HR 6
27 RBI 18
34/14 K/BB 41/18
15 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
