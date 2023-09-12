How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals play on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET. Gunnar Henderson and Willson Contreras have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 196 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 660 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-11) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|W 9-4
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|L 7-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-5
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Colin Rea
