Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (91-52) will host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, September 12, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +165 moneyline odds to win. A 10.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: John Means - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-11, 8.19 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 70 times and won 50, or 71.4%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 9-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (90% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total nine times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of four games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Tyler O'Neill 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

