Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the hill, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: John Means
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.
  • O'Neill has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in nine games this season (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • O'Neill has driven home a run in 14 games this season (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.245 AVG .239
.336 OBP .312
.473 SLG .381
13 XBH 10
6 HR 3
10 RBI 11
31/15 K/BB 32/12
2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Means makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, April 13, the 30-year-old southpaw started the game and went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.250 WHIP over his two games.
