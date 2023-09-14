The field is shrinking at the Abierto Guadalajara, with Martina Trevisan getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Caroline Dolehide. Trevisan's odds are +1000 to win this event at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Trevisan at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Trevisan's Next Match

Trevisan has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Dolehide on Thursday, September 21 at 8:00 PM ET (after getting past Ons Jabeur 6-7, 7-5, 6-3).

Trevisan is listed at -135 to win her next match versus Dolehide.

Trevisan Stats

Trevisan defeated No. 7-ranked Jabeur 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the .

Trevisan has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 21-21.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Trevisan has gone 15-12.

Trevisan, over the past year, has played 42 matches across all court types, and 20.6 games per match.

In her 27 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Trevisan has averaged 21.3 games.

Trevisan has won 40.4% of her return games and 57.5% of her service games over the past year.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Trevisan has won 56.7% of her games on serve and 39.8% on return.

