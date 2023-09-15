Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.

Fueled by 449 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 666 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.456 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Thompson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley

