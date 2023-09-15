Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) will clash with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-81) at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 15. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.64 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-5, 4.06 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 96 times and won 56, or 58.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Phillies have a 33-23 record (winning 58.9% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 44.6%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 5-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

