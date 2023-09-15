High school football is on the schedule this week in Clay County, Missouri, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

  • Saint Charles County
  • Cass County
  • Franklin County
  • Jasper County
  • Clark County
  • Andrew County
  • Nodaway County
  • Lewis County
  • Jackson County
  • Platte County

    • Clay County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    Kearney High School at Excelsior Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Excelsior Springs, MO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.