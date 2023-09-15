Missouri High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Franklin County, Missouri? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Missouri This Week
Franklin County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
Sullivan High School at St. Clair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: St. Clair, MO
- Conference: Four Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duchesne High School at St. Francis Borgia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Washington, MO
- Conference: AAA - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.