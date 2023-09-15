We have 2023 high school football competition in Saint Charles County, Missouri this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Saint Charles County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

    St. Dominic High School at Althoff Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Belleville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duchesne High School at St. Francis Borgia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Washington, MO
    • Conference: AAA - Large
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

