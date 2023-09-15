Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the UTSA vs. Army Game – Friday, September 15
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) and Army Black Knights (1-1) will battle in a matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is UTSA vs. Army?
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UTSA 22, Army 9
- UTSA has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Roadrunners have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Army will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Black Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.
- The Roadrunners have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UTSA (-7.5)
- So far this year UTSA is winless versus the spread.
- The Roadrunners have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Army has not covered the spread yet this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 52 points per game, 7.5 points more than the point total of 44.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
UTSA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63
|66.5
|59.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|40
|31
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Army
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|47
|Implied Total AVG
|28
|28
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
