How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 16
Saturday's Bundesliga lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg.
Information on how to watch Saturday's Bundesliga play is included for you.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund (1-2-0) is on the road to play SC Freiburg (2-0-1) at Europa-Park-Stadion.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+120)
- Underdog: SC Freiburg (+185)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch FC Cologne vs TSG Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim (2-0-1) makes the trip to play FC Cologne (0-1-2) at RheinEnergieStadion.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: FC Cologne (+120)
- Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+185)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch FSV Mainz vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart (2-0-1) makes the trip to play FSV Mainz (0-1-2) at Mewa Arena in Mainz.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: FSV Mainz (+150)
- Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+160)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin
Union Berlin (2-0-1) travels to play VfL Wolfsburg (2-0-1) at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+120)
- Underdog: Union Berlin (+205)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch RB Leipzig vs FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg (0-2-1) makes the trip to take on RB Leipzig (2-0-1) at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-425)
- Underdog: FC Augsburg (+800)
- Draw: (+550)
Watch VfL Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt (1-2-0) travels to play VfL Bochum (0-2-1) at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Eintracht Frankfurt (+130)
- Underdog: VfL Bochum (+185)
- Draw: (+245)
