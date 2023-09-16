Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 670 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.454 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (7-11) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.