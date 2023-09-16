The Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) and St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (7-11, 4.75 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

7:15 PM ET

St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.93 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-11, 4.75 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (7-11 with a 4.75 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 176 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 32nd of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.

Mikolas enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will try to build on a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Miles Mikolas vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies offense that ranks sixth in the league with 1302 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .439 (fifth in the league) with 196 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

Mikolas has a 7.5 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Phillies this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .308 batting average over one appearance.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (2-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.93 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

He has 10 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

In 19 starts, Suarez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

