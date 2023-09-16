The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) visit the Lindenwood Lions (1-1) at Hanson Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Western Illinois ranks 23rd-worst in total offense (225.5 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (555.5 yards per game allowed) this season. Lindenwood's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FCS with 473 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 244 total yards per game, which ranks 28th.

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Lindenwood vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Lindenwood Western Illinois 473 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (108th) 244 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 555.5 (114th) 238.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 15.5 (121st) 234.5 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger leads Lindenwood with 385 yards on 26-of-53 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 39 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Vondarious Gordon has racked up 100 yards (on 13 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has totaled five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 101 (50.5 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 74 yards (37 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Abraham Haerr's three receptions (on three targets) have netted him 67 yards (33.5 ypg).

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 420 yards (210 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 54.9% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Ludovick Choquette has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 48 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Seth Glatz has 18 yards (9 per game) on 16 carries, while also checking in with 73 yards in the passing game (on three catches).

Donald McKinney has hauled in 10 catches for 110 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

A.J. Coons has caught five passes for 82 yards (41 yards per game) this year.

