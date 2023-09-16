The Missouri Tigers (2-0) host the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kansas State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 18th-best in total offense (492.5 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (256.5 yards allowed per game). With 29 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Missouri ranks 71st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 31st, giving up 14.5 points per contest.

Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Missouri Kansas State 376.5 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.5 (30th) 239.5 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (18th) 161.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (46th) 215 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (24th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recored 376 passing yards, or 188 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.5% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Cody Schrader has rushed 41 times for 222 yards, with one touchdown.

Nathaniel Peat is a key figure in this offense, with 103 rushing yards on 22 carries with one touchdown and 83 receiving yards (41.5 per game) on three catches with one touchdown

Luther Burden III leads his team with 213 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Mekhi Miller has racked up 59 reciving yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has recorded 547 yards (273.5 ypg) on 39-of-58 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 38 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has 180 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Treshaun Ward has piled up 114 yards on 27 attempts, scoring one time.

RJ Garcia II's leads his squad with 150 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks has put together a 134-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 16 targets.

Jadon Jackson has a total of 115 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws and scoring two touchdowns.

