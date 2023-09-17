How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
In one of the two matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Sunday, Werder Bremen and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 hit the pitch at Voith-Arena.
If you are looking for how to watch Sunday's Bundesliga play, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen (1-0-2) travels to match up with 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (0-1-2) at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+135)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+165)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach (0-1-2) journeys to take on SV Darmstadt 98 (0-0-3) at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (+125)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+185)
- Draw: (+260)
