As they try to secure the series sweep, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) will match up against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.36 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.10 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 58 out of the 98 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 46-26 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (63.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 19 of 44 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.