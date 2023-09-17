The Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (6-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.36 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.10 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson (6-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.

His last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.

Hudson has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Hudson will try to pick up his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.3 innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Dakota Hudson vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1313 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 725 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.439) and are 10th in all of MLB with 197 home runs.

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Hudson has a 7.94 ERA and a 1.941 WHIP while his opponents are batting .316.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (15-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, a 1.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336 in 28 games this season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 38th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th.

