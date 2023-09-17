Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and Promo Codes - Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 51 points.
As the Jaguars ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their betting insights and trends.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-3.5)
|51
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Chiefs (-3.5)
|51
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-3.5)
|51.5
|-186
|+156
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Other Week 2 Odds
Kansas City vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Kansas City was 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
- As 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs went 5-9 against the spread last season.
- Kansas City had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
- Jacksonville covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Jaguars had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.
- There were eight Jacksonville games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
