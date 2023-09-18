Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the first of a four-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+145). A 9-run total has been listed for this game.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (44.1%) in those contests.

St. Louis is 5-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 71 of its 146 games with a total.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-42 34-41 28-22 38-60 49-60 17-22

