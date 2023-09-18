On Monday, September 18 at 7:45 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) at Busch Stadium. Freddy Peralta will get the call for the Brewers, while Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-185). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-8, 3.73 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (4-11, 7.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 45, or 60%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Brewers have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-2 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (44.1%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

