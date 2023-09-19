Cardinals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at 7:45 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Brewers will call on Trevor Megill (1-0) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-2).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-4.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (44.9%) in those contests.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious 27 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (678 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Drew Rom vs Kyle Gibson
|September 15
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
|September 16
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|-
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 21
|Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Pedro Avila
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
