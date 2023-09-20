Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (5-6, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (6-4, 4.53 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.
  • St. Louis has entered 69 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 32-37 in those contests.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
  • St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 681 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 Phillies L 5-4 Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
September 16 Phillies L 6-1 Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
September 17 Phillies W 6-5 Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
September 18 Brewers W 1-0 Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
September 19 Brewers L 7-3 Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
September 20 Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
September 21 Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
September 22 @ Padres - Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
September 23 @ Padres - Adam Wainwright vs Pedro Avila
September 24 @ Padres - Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
September 26 @ Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley

