Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on September 20.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (5-6, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (6-4, 4.53 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 69 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 32-37 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 681 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule