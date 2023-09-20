The St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) and the Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) will match up on Wednesday, September 20 at Busch Stadium, with Zack Thompson starting for the Cardinals and Adrian Houser taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (5-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (6-4, 4.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to put money on the Cardinals' matchup versus the Brewers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to take down the Brewers with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 69 times and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 32-37 record (winning 46.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 30-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.