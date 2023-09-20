How to Watch EFL Championship, UEFA Champions League, Canadian Premier League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Wednesday, September 20
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In a Wednesday soccer slate that features plenty of thrilling matchups, the EFL Championship match featuring Norwich City versus Leicester City is a game to see.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch EFL Championship: Norwich City vs Leicester City
- League: EFL Championship
- Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UEFA Champions League: Real Sociedad vs Internazionale Milan
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs Vancouver FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Universitario de Deportes vs Sport Boys
- League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.