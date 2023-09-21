Based on our computer model, the San Francisco 49ers will beat the New York Giants when they meet at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The 49ers ranked sixth in points scored last year (26.5 points per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Giants ranked 18th in the NFL with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Giants vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-10) Over (44.5) 49ers 39, Giants 8

Place your bets on the 49ers-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

The 49ers won their only game last season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

San Francisco and its opponent combined to go over the point total in nine of 17 contests last season.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for 49ers games a year ago.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York won 13 games against the spread last year, failing to cover four times.

The Giants were an underdog by 10 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

In New York games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The over/under for this game is 1.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Giants games last season (42.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Giants 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 26.5 16.3 28 14.8 24.8 18 New York 21.5 21.8 22.3 21.8 20.5 21.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.