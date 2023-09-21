On Thursday, September 21, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 32, or 46.4%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 32-37 record (winning 46.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cardinals have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 30-29 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have not installed the Brewers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

