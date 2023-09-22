The San Diego Padres (75-78) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) will square off on Friday, September 22 at PETCO Park, with Matt Waldron getting the ball for the Padres and Dakota Hudson taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Padres (-175). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Waldron - SD (1-3, 5.16 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.12 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 62 (55.4%) of those contests.

The Padres have gone 28-18 (winning 60.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played six of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 6-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

