Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 22, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the league.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs collected seven wins at home last year and seven away.
- Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.
- On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.
- Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.
- In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.
- As a key defensive contributor, Nick Bolton collected 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
