Missouri High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Daviess County, Missouri, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week
King City High School at Pattonsburg High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Pattonsburg, MO
- Conference: Grand River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
