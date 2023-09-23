The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) and BYU Cougars (3-0) will battle in a clash of Big 12 foes at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 33, BYU 30

Kansas 33, BYU 30 Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

BYU won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+9.5)



BYU (+9.5) Kansas has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

BYU has covered one time against the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas vs. BYU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Every Kansas game this season has hit the over on Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 54.5 is 14.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kansas (37.7 points per game) and BYU (31 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.8 59 58.5 Implied Total AVG 40.7 39 44 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.