The Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) and the Lindenwood Lions (2-1) play at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Illinois State owns the 38th-ranked offense this season (29.3 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 10.7 points allowed per game. Lindenwood's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 466.7 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 322.7 total yards per game, which ranks 48th.

Lindenwood vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Lindenwood vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Lindenwood Illinois State 466.7 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.3 (21st) 322.7 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (23rd) 220.3 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.3 (23rd) 246.3 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.0 (37th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has racked up 655 yards on 56% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 96 yards with one score.

Robert Giaimo has run for 242 yards on 40 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added seven catches, totaling 67 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Vondarious Gordon has rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's 241 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 catches on 12 targets with five touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has caught seven passes and compiled 123 receiving yards (41.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Spencer Redd's four targets have resulted in four receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 674 yards (224.7 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 35 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Mason Blakemore has racked up 297 yards on 34 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Wenkers Wright has collected 106 yards on 17 carries, scoring one time.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 256 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 17 catches and one touchdown.

Cam Grandy has reeled in 14 passes while averaging 50.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 12 grabs for 139 yards, an average of 46.3 yards per contest.

