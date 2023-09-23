Fans watching from Missouri will have their eyes on the Memphis Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 4 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week

Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Memorial Stadium (TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: The Dome at America's Center

The Dome at America's Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-7)

