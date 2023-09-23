Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Missouri will have their eyes on the Memphis Tigers versus the Missouri Tigers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 4 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Utah Tech Trailblazers at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: The Dome at America's Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-7)
