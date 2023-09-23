Based on our computer projection model, the Memphis Tigers will beat the Missouri Tigers when the two teams come together at The Dome at America's Center on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Missouri vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+7) Under (51.5) Memphis 26, Missouri 21

Week 4 SEC Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Missouri Tigers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Missouri Tigers have won once against the spread this year.

Missouri is winless against the spread when it is 7-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Missouri Tigers have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 4.0 more than the average point total for Missouri games this season.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The Memphis Tigers have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Memphis Tigers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

The Memphis Tigers have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Memphis games this year have averaged an over/under of 52.0 points, 0.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 29.3 18.7 29.3 18.7 -- -- Memphis 40.3 13.7 42.0 19.0 37.0 3.0

