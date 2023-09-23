Missouri vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri will play host to the Missouri Tigers (3-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-0) on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. The Missouri Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup.
Missouri vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: The Dome at America's Center
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Missouri vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-6.5)
|51.5
|-250
|+190
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-5.5)
|51.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- BYU vs Kansas
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- NC State vs Virginia
- UCLA vs Utah
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- SMU vs TCU
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
Missouri vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Missouri has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
- The Missouri Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Memphis has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.